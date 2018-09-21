Google Doodle on Friday paid tribute to Mister Rogers.

Google unveiled its tribute Friday morning to celebrate the first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which debuted Sept. 21, 1967, according to USA Today.

The animation, which you can watch below, shows a remade version of the show's iconic introduction, which includes Rogers singing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Watch below:

Fred Rogers Productions, the nonprofit Fred Rogers Center and BixPix Entertainment worked with Google to create the animated introduction.

"The Doodle aims to be a reminder of the nurturing, caring, and whimsy that made the show feel like a 'television visit' between Mister Rogers and his young viewers," said Hedda Sharapan, a child development consultant at Fred Rogers Productions, in a statement. "Everyone was welcome in this Neighborhood."

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” ran until the year 2000, though reruns have aired on PBS for years. Fred Rogers died in 2003.

Rogers would have turned 90 this year, the same year a documentary about him, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”, debuted at Sundance, according to the Deseret News.

PBS released a four-disc documentary set of all “Mister Rogers” episodes called “Mister Rogers Neighborhood: A Beautiful Day Collection” back in March.

