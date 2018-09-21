SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 21.

Your morning headlines:

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski pitched another Salt Lake Winter Games at the annual U.S. Olympic officials meeting. Read more.

Zion National Park’s backlogged maintenance needs $65 million. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will get a close-up look on Monday. Read more.

A Red Cross evacuation center closed earlier this week, even as crews continued to fight Utah County wildfires. Read more.

Where are America’s public universities headed? Experts discussed the topic at a symposium. Read more.

A look at why Ballet West is teaching Utah’s fifth-graders to dance. Read more.

No. 25 BYU is facing a “trap game” against talented and ranked FCS team McNeese State. Read more.

Our most popular:

Your weekend:

National headlines: