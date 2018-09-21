SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 21.
Your morning headlines:
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski pitched another Salt Lake Winter Games at the annual U.S. Olympic officials meeting. Read more.
Zion National Park’s backlogged maintenance needs $65 million. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will get a close-up look on Monday. Read more.
A Red Cross evacuation center closed earlier this week, even as crews continued to fight Utah County wildfires. Read more.
Where are America’s public universities headed? Experts discussed the topic at a symposium. Read more.
A look at why Ballet West is teaching Utah’s fifth-graders to dance. Read more.
No. 25 BYU is facing a “trap game” against talented and ranked FCS team McNeese State. Read more.
Our most popular:
- In Pleasant Grove, the long-awaited Evermore is finally (almost) ready
- What McNeese State is saying about BYU football matchup
- What does the Cottonwood Mall debate mean for density along the booming Wasatch Front?
- ‘The Far Side’ was a weird comic. This BYU professor helped us translate it
- Utah venture capitalist found guilty of fraud in $100 million Ponzi scheme
Your weekend:Comment on this story
- Who’s that guy? It’s comedian Ryan Hamilton, and he’s smiley
- Movie review: 'Harry Potter'-esque 'House With a Clock in Its Walls' feels way too dark for kids
- The National Parks head to Utah's (sort of) beachy paradise to raise money for Antelope Island
- Ahead of Utah show, Thompson Twins’ pop star Tom Bailey reflects on that 'little golden moment of pop music'
National headlines:
- Trump rallies in Nevada amid Supreme Court flurry: 'We're gonna get Brett' [The Hill]
- China urges U.S. to withdraw sanctions or face 'consequences' [Al Jazeera]
- Mexico's president-elect grounded on commercial plane for hours [BBC News]
- Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe touching down on distant asteroid [CNN]
- Russia's 2016 Twitter campaign was strongly pro-gun, with echoes of the NRA [NPR]