The Olympic Rings are placed at the beach before sunrise in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Gangneung is the site of the coastal cluster which will host ice hockey, figure skating, speedskating, short track and curling for the 2018 Olympics. The 2018 Pyeongchang Games will be held from Feb. 9 to 25.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 21.

Your morning headlines:

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski pitched another Salt Lake Winter Games at the annual U.S. Olympic officials meeting. Read more.

Zion National Park’s backlogged maintenance needs $65 million. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will get a close-up look on Monday. Read more.

A Red Cross evacuation center closed earlier this week, even as crews continued to fight Utah County wildfires. Read more.

Where are America’s public universities headed? Experts discussed the topic at a symposium. Read more.

A look at why Ballet West is teaching Utah’s fifth-graders to dance. Read more.

No. 25 BYU is facing a “trap game” against talented and ranked FCS team McNeese State. Read more.

Our most popular:

Your weekend:

National headlines:

  • Trump rallies in Nevada amid Supreme Court flurry: 'We're gonna get Brett' [The Hill]
  • China urges U.S. to withdraw sanctions or face 'consequences' [Al Jazeera]
  • Mexico's president-elect grounded on commercial plane for hours [BBC News]
  • Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe touching down on distant asteroid [CNN]
  • Russia's 2016 Twitter campaign was strongly pro-gun, with echoes of the NRA [NPR]
