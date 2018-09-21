SALT LAKE CITY — Don't worry, all you outdoorsy types, just because The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is eliminating Boy Scouts doesn't mean camping will disappear as it overhauls its youth programs for both young men and young women.

In May, the church announced it would end its 105-year relationship with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of 2019, and it is expected the Young Women's program will undergo major changes, too. The decisions are part of a broader restructuring of the church's programs for all Latter-day Saint children and youth due to begin in 2020.

Since then, some have wondered what would happen to the strong traditions of Boy Scout camps and camps for the church's young women.

On Friday, church leaders released two short statements about what its revamped "children and youth development initiative" will look like and made it clear that camping will play a central role.

"Camps and other outdoor activities have always been and will continue to be a prominent part of gospel learning, building relationships, and strengthening faith in Jesus Christ," the first statement said. "Children and youth may participate in Primary day camps, Young Women camps, Young Men camps and high adventure activities. Local leaders, youth and parents will identify and provide outdoor activities that invite spiritual experiences and meet the needs of their children and youth."

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles responded to the news on his Facebook page.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles responded to the news on his Facebook page.

"As an Eagle Scout whose faith was strengthened by hearing the testimonies of inspired leaders around a campfire, I am thrilled that the new resources for older girls and boys, young women and young men coming in 2020 will continue to feature camps and other outdoor activities as an important part of gospel learning, building relationships and strengthening faith in Jesus Christ."

The second statement addressed other types of activities that will be part of the new programs.

"Activities will be based on needs rather than requirements," it said. "Weekday activities, outdoor adventures and youth conferences will continue as a vital part of helping children and youth learn, develop friendships, serve and strengthen faith in Jesus Christ."

The statements have been added to the Frequently Asked Questions section of childrenandyouth.LDS.org, which has information about the changes coming in 2020 for all programs for children 8 to 18.

The church also released a statement by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

"We have been considering for many years how we can best meet the needs of a worldwide church," President Ballard said. "Our children and youth in every part of the world are so precious to us. We have a deep desire to help them strengthen faith in the Savior Jesus Christ and feel of His love."