Remember the time a rat was thrown onto the court at a Utah Jazz game? Or when fish used to be tossed onto the ice after Utah Grizzlies' goals? Or, much more recently, when a duck became the talk of the MLS at an RSL game?

We're used to animals as mascots in the sports world, but there are occasions when animals become part of the play — and it's often hilarious.

Such was the case Thursday in Cleveland when a furry friend was captured by a Browns fan during an NFL game.

Nbd, just a Browns fan catching a possum tonight at the stadium pic.twitter.com/MxMWFWh4jS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 21, 2018

It appears the Browns are no longer playing possum — aka playing like they're dead — after beginning this season with a tie — their first non-loss in two seasons — and an actual victory. New York Jets fans might call in sick for work Friday after their team's 21-17 defeat.

The possum incident brings back some other animals vs. sporting events memories.

Such as the time the Spurs' Manu Ginobili gave a bat a mid-air high five:

Manu Ginobili, #neverforget that time he killed a bat during a game. pic.twitter.com/6VxF2EGIhE — NBA_Mixes (@NBA_Mixes) September 18, 2018

And the time a bird picked the wrong time to be in the wrong place while Randy Johnson was pitching:

In honor of Randy Johnson’s 55th birthday, here’s the video of him destroying a bird. pic.twitter.com/hy0Odb27vI — Routine Baseball (@RoutineBaseball) September 10, 2018

Check out this collection of animal adventures during sporting events, which included a close call for one rodent and a seagull stealing a golf ball on the green. Fun stuff.

40TH SEASON

This year will be the 40th season in Utah for the Jazz, and the team reminded fans of that in spine-tingling fashion Thursday with this video narrated by Frank Layden.

Celebrating 40 Seasons in Utah. pic.twitter.com/PgFE8eYFZO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 20, 2018

FUN FLASHBACK

This somehow ended up on my Twitter feed, and it's a stat from the good old days that's definitely worth sharing.

