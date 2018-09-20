FARMINGTON — Box Elder's volleyball team set the tone early in its win over Farmington on Thursday night, winning seven of the match’s first nine points.

“I know a team like Farmington is going to bring the energy and they’re going to be well-trained, so I needed our girls to come out and make the statement from the get-go that we’re a competitive team, we’re a stronger team and we’re winning this match,” Box Elder head coach Kris Harding said.

Watch out. They are going to be contenders, I think every year. Box Elder coach Kris Harding

Save for a great third set from Farmington, Box Elder cruised to a 3-1 (25-10, 25-11, 22-25, 25-14) win on the road at Farmington High School to stay undefeated. The Bees now sit at 8-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.

Outside hitter Emily Isaacson led the team with 15 kills, while Jaida Burt registered 12 kills and Bekah Bennett contributed seven kills. Sara Reeder had 10 kill blocks.

“I felt our blocking was huge, I think Sara Reeder had some big blocks at key points and Morgan Reeder serving in game four and got the momentum," Harding said. "Those are probably two standouts for me, but truthfully, everybody just did their job. If we’re going to win a match, it’s because everybody does their job and does it well. It was a great team effort."

After winning the first two sets, Box Elder found itself on the defensive in the third set, as Farmington came out roaring to win the third set, 25-22, to roars from the bench and the home crowd.

“Farmington took all of the momentum, all of the energy, they were on a roll," Harding said. "In the middle of game three, when we were down nine points, eight points, they knew. That was the difference. We were missing serves, but the real difference was they had all of the energy and momentum. Had to get it back and it just carried into game four for us."

Farmington seemingly had seized the momentum after being just the second team to win a set against Box Elder, so what happened to start the fourth set was stunning.

The Bees regrouped after losing the third set and, with Morgan Reeder serving, won the first 14 points of the fourth set and take control of the match.

“It’s kind of like the tradition of the program that’s just been building from year to year. These girls have seen what seniors before them have done and they’re kind of just following in people’s footsteps. Maybe, if it’s anything, we’re kind of all of all on the same page working mentally, besides just physically on the court," Harding said. "I think the mental side of the game has probably been a little stronger for this group than with some in the past. Our group last year was mentally strong as well, so I think it’s just getting better and better. This group is mentally tough."

Farmington, in its first year of volleyball, had an impressive showing on Thursday, and Harding thinks that the Phoenix have a bright future ahead of them.

“Watch out. They are going to be contenders, I think every year," Harding said. "They’re going to be fantastic, they’re doing a great job."