BYU's Sean Hill advanced to the Round of 32 in the singles division at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic hosted by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

“The guys battled today,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “They were very impressive and were right there with some of the best players in college tennis. There is a lot to build on for our first day of fall competition. I look forward to seeing them get some wins in the next couple days.”

Hill, who is seeded 13th in singles, earned a victory over Inigo Torre Martin of Virginia Commonwealth, 6-3, 6-4, in the singles matches on Thursday.

Three Cougars fell to opponents in the first round of singles. Sam Tullis lost to the University of Illinois’s Noe Khlif, 6-2, 7-6. Ben Gajardofell to Guillermo Cabrera of Notre Dame, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 4-6, despite winning the second set on a tiebreaker. Jeffrey Hsu fell to Notre Dame’s William Howell, 3-6, 6-1, 4-6, in a hard-fought three-set match.

Hill advanced to the Round of 32 in singles and will go up against Will Davies from the University of Iowa. Hill is also scheduled to compete with Hsu in doubles Friday, where they are seeded eighth. They will face Gomes and Khlif of the University of Illinois at 4 p.m. CT. Gajardo and Tullis will also be competing in doubles with their match against Donato and Kros of Virginia Tech scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The tournament continues through Saturday.