Utah State women's tennis kicked off its second week of the fall tournament schedule on Thursday at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic.

Freshman Sidnee Lavatai faced Syracuse's Gabriela Knutson, who was ranked No. 5 in the ITA's preseason national singles rankings, losing 2-6, 2-6.

Junior Hannah Jones rounded out the singles results facing Lipscomb's Viktoriya Dzyuba. Jones lost the first set, 2-6, but extended the match to three sets after a 7-5 victory in the second. The third and final set saw Dzyuba close it out, 6-0.

Action continues for the Aggies on Friday as Lavatai and sophomore Alexandra Pisareva will face Oklahoma State's Katrina Stresnakoba and Marina Guinart in doubles play, while Jones and freshman Gabrielle Dekkers will duel it out against Martina Zerulo and Lauren Alter of Arkansas.