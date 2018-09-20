SALT LAKE CITY — A recycling plant's outdoor work area caught fire Thursday afternoon, spreading quickly but causing no injuries.

A small fire started around 1:30 p.m. in Rocky Mountain Recycling's outdoor cardboard and paper work area, then due to high winds and the flammable nature of the material, flames spread quickly across the work yard, Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Dan Marlowe said.

"Paper and cardboard just took off," he said.

About 40 firefighters responded to the plant, 2950 W. 900 South, according to a statement from the fire department. Marlowe said first responders' priority was to evacuate all employees — and a few cats — from the area, then to protect the surrounding structures.

As more crews arrived, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire by about 3 p.m.

Marlowe said structural damage appeared minimal. The outside of one building looked slightly charred, along with some equipment, but he didn't know of anything that had been "rendered inoperable." The cost of the damage is under investigation.

Employees who were shredding paper left on a break, Marlowe said, and something caught fire while they were away. The exact cause is under investigation, although Marlowe said it appeared accidental.