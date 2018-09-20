Tony Finau got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday at the Tour Championship at East Lake GC in Atlanta, but came on strong and stands in a tie for fifth place after one round in the 30-golfer field with the top golfers in the world.

After starting off with a birdie, Finau made back-to-back bogeys at holes 4 and 5. Then he reeled off birdies at holes 6, 7 and 9 and then added another birdie at No. 17. That gave him an opening-round 67 and puts him in a tie for fifth place behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods.

Finau’s birdies came from four feet on No. 1, seven feet on No. 6, 16 feet on No. 7, 22 feet at No 9 and 25 feet at No. 17.

The 29-year-old Salt Lake native is gunning for the season-long FedEx Cup Championship, which would earn him a $10 million bonus in addition to the $1,620,000 first prize. He stood No. 3 on the FedEx Cup list going into the tournament.

In order to win the FedEx Cup and receive the bonus money, Finau would need to win or finish in at least a tie for third and hope that Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose finish a few places behind him. DeChambeau, No. 1 on the FedEx list, started with a 71 and stands in a tie for 21st place, while No. 2 Rose is in a tie for third place with a 66.

At the Web.com Tour Championship in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Utah’s Zac Blair and Daniel Summerhays have a lot of work to do to earn their PGA cards for next year.

Blair shot an even-par 71 and stands in a tie for 84th place, while Summerhays stands in a tie for 112th after an opening-round 74. They both need high finishes to jump into the top 25 on the Tour Championship money list.