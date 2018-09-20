Tony Finau got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday at the Tour Championship at East Lake GC in Atlanta, but came on strong and stands in a tie for fifth place after one round in the 30-golfer field with the top golfers in the world.
After starting off with a birdie, Finau made back-to-back bogeys at holes 4 and 5. Then he reeled off birdies at holes 6, 7 and 9 and then added another birdie at No. 17. That gave him an opening-round 67 and puts him in a tie for fifth place behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods.
Finau’s birdies came from four feet on No. 1, seven feet on No. 6, 16 feet on No. 7, 22 feet at No 9 and 25 feet at No. 17.
The 29-year-old Salt Lake native is gunning for the season-long FedEx Cup Championship, which would earn him a $10 million bonus in addition to the $1,620,000 first prize. He stood No. 3 on the FedEx Cup list going into the tournament.Comment on this story
In order to win the FedEx Cup and receive the bonus money, Finau would need to win or finish in at least a tie for third and hope that Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose finish a few places behind him. DeChambeau, No. 1 on the FedEx list, started with a 71 and stands in a tie for 21st place, while No. 2 Rose is in a tie for third place with a 66.
At the Web.com Tour Championship in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Utah’s Zac Blair and Daniel Summerhays have a lot of work to do to earn their PGA cards for next year.
Blair shot an even-par 71 and stands in a tie for 84th place, while Summerhays stands in a tie for 112th after an opening-round 74. They both need high finishes to jump into the top 25 on the Tour Championship money list.