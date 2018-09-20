SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah venture capitalist accused of running a $100-million Ponzi scheme faces prison time after a federal jury found him guilty Thursday of 15 fraud charges.

The eight-man, four-woman jury also acquitted Claud R. "Rick" Koerber on two tax evasion charges after a weekslong trial in U.S. District Court. Koerber did not react as the jury rendered its verdict.

Federal prosecutors obtained the conviction after failing twice before. A judge tossed out the case and a jury last year couldn't reach a verdict, prompting another judge to declare a mistrial. That left the door open for the government to refile the case.

The indictment alleged Koerber used his businesses — Founders Capital and related companies Franklin Squires Investments and Franklin Squires Cos. — as a $100-million Ponzi scheme from 2004 to 2008. Prosecutors say about half the money was "redistributed" to other investors.

While investors believed their money would be used in secure real estate investments, Koerber, 44, spent it instead on flashy cars, producing a low-budget horror movie and his own lavish living, according to federal prosecutors.

The allegations against Koerber mirror a previous indictment, which a federal judge dismissed in August 2014 citing a "pattern of widespread and continuous misconduct" on the part of prosecutors throughout the case.