The new trailer for “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will rickroll you.

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows clips from the upcoming “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel set to the tune of “Never Gonna Give You Up,” the famous 1980s song from Rick Astley that’s long been a part of internet troll culture.

We’ll probably see more rickrolling in the new film, as Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) cross the internet in search of a replacement part for Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush.

Watch the trailer below.

The trailer depicts a new online racing game called Slaughter Race, which Vanellope appears to be enjoying. The question remains whether that will sever her friendship with Ralph, according to Polygon.

Reilly and Silverman will be joined by Taraji P. Henson, Gal Gadot, GloZell Green and Ali Wong.