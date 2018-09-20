SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Thursday with driving away and abandoning his vehicle after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk one year ago.

Bruce Micheal Almy, 62, is charged in 3rd District Court with failing to stop for an injury accident, a third-degree felony; having no registration, and failing to yield to a pedestrian, both infractions.

On Sept. 29, 2017, Michael Kenneth Chatwin was on a longboard crossing at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Emery Street in Salt Lake City when he was hit by a car, according to charging documents. Chatwin suffered serious injuries that required surgery, including a broken leg, a broken nose and a cut scalp, but he was expected to make a full recovery.

Three days later, police said they found the vehicle that hit Chatwin. It had a damaged grill, hood and windshield and a temporary driver's license belonging to Almy inside, the charges state. Nearby video surveillance allegedly recorded Almy pulling into a parking area after the crash, putting on a hoodie and walking away.

Investigators finally found Almy on Sept. 13. When asked why he didn't stay at the scene of the crash, he said he was "scared," according to charging documents.