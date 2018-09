PROVO — Utah Transit Authority will run extra Utah Valley Express buses from the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations beginning at 2 p.m. to accommodate crowds for BYU’s football game against McNeese State.

Following the game, extra UVX buses will be stage on University Parkway and will service regular UVX stations and run its regular route. Direct buses to the Provo Central Station will be staged facing southbound. Customers should board buses within 15 minutes after the end of the game.