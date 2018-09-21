SALT LAKE CITY — It turns out Utah is pretty well-connected.

The New York Times Upshot put together an interactive map that aims to show how connected any county in America is to any other county in America.

The map measures “the relative probability that someone in any U.S. county has a Facebook friendship” with people in other counties.

What it says: When you search for Salt Lake County, the map shows Utah as being on the higher end of the “likelihood of friendship scale.”

Specifically, 59 percent of those in Salt Lake County have a friendship with someone 50 miles away, while 63 percent are Facebook friends with someone 100 miles away. Meanwhile, 73 percent have a Facebook friend who lives 500 miles away.

The counties most connected to Salt Lake County include Summit, Tooele, Utah, Davis and Wasatch counties.

So how does Utah County stack up?

Screenshot, NYT The New York Times Upshot put together an interactive map that aims to show how connected any county in America is to any other county in America; this shows Utah County's connectedness.

In Utah County, 55 percent of residents have a friend who lives 50 miles away, 61 percent are connected with someone 100 miles away and 75 percent are connected with someone 500 miles away.

