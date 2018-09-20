RIVERTON — As the Jordan School District gears up to open five new schools for the 2019-20 school year, the school board will unveil boundary options during a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers, 12723 Park Ave.

In a letter to parents, officials said significant boundary changes are needed throughout the district and every school has the possibility of being affected by boundary changes as a new high school in Herriman, a middle school in South Jordan, a replacement building for West Jordan Middle, and elementary schools in both Bluffdale and Herriman open their doors. In the 2020-21 school year, an additional new middle school will open in Bluffdale.

The letter said after Tuesday's meeting, boundary options and a boundary survey will be emailed to every home in the district and posted online at boundary.jordandistrict.org. The district also said no decisions will be made until the public has an opportunity to comment on the options through an online survey.

In addition to Tuesday's meeting, the district will hold five public meetings where the public will be able to provide feedback to the board. The meetings will be held on the following dates and at the following locations from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Tuesday, Oct. 2, Riverton High School, 12476 S. Silverwolf Way.

• Wednesday, Oct. 3, Copper Hills High School, 5445 New Bingham Highway.

• Monday, Oct. 8, Bingham High School, 2160 W. 10400 South.

• Wednesday, Oct. 10, West Jordan High School, 8136 S. 2700 West.

• Monday, Oct. 15, Herriman High School, 11917 S. Mustang Trail Way.

The board is scheduled a final decision on the boundary changes at its Nov. 13 meeting.