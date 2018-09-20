SALT LAKE CITY — More than 30 passengers from India experienced bleeding from the nose and ears after pilots on their plane “forgot” to turn on cabin pressure, according to multiple news reports.

Jet Airways flight 697 from Mumbai to Jaipur turned around after it took off after the pressure dropped inside the plane.

Oxygen bags deployed from above the seats.

“During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressure could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed,” Lalit Gupta, joint director general working for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, told Newsweek.

The airline said in a statement that the flight turned around "due to loss in cabin pressure" and "regretted" what happened.

"The B737 aircraft, with 166 guests and 5 crew, landed normally in Mumbai. All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to a few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose, etc," the statement said.

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps — Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018

Passengers shared videos of what happened on the plane through social media.

@jetairways Flight 9W 697 made an emergency landing back in Mumbai. Airplane lost pressure immediately after taking off...scores of passengers including me bleeding from nose....no staff to help...no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask.passengersafety completelyignored pic.twitter.com/vO9O95aMCP — Satish Nair (@satishnairk) September 20, 2018

Symptoms suffered by the passengers are common when a plane has low air pressure, according to Newsweek.

“To survive high altitudes, occupants of an aircraft need help breathing. The solution is to pump air into the airplane, so the interior pressure is high enough to keep the humans happy,” according to AeroSavvy.

