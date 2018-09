DRAPER — City residents are invited to don a costume and enjoy a night of haunted fun at the annual Haunted Hollow on Monday, Oct. 15.

The free, family-friendly spookfest, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Galena Hills Park, 12452 S. Vista Station Blvd., will include creepy carnival games, candy and prizes, a pumpkin patch and live entertainment.