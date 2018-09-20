PROVO — Before the season, BYU coach Kalani Sitake expressed excitement about the potential of the true freshmen and redshirt freshmen on the roster.

Three games into the season, it’s become clear why.

In the Cougars’ 24-21 victory over Wisconsin last Saturday, a bevy of first-year players made big contributions, including three freshmen on the offensive line — center James Empey, left guard Keanu Saleapaga and left tackle Brady Christensen.

At skill positions, tight end Dallin Holker, wide receivers Gunner Romney and Dax Milne, and running back Lopini Katoa have seen considerable action.

Defensively, freshmen defensive linemen Devin Kaufusi and Earl Tuioti-Mariner, and freshmen defensive backs Keenan Ellis, Isaiah Herron, D’Angelo Mandell and Malik Moore have been part of the rotation.

And don't forget freshman placekicker Skyler Southam, who booted the game-winning 45-yard field goal against Wisconsin.

“We had a lot of young guys in the lineup in all three phases of the game,” Sitake said Monday. “A lot of young guys are contributing and I’m really happy with the way they played. Maybe they’re naïve and didn’t know the type of stage they were at. But that’s OK. They were excited to play the game and they felt comfortable with the preparation.”

CAPITALIZING OFF TURNOVERS: One of the many struggles BYU experienced last season was a failure to score points — including points off turnovers.

In the win at Wisconsin, Cougar linebacker Zayne Anderson picked off quarterback Alex Hornibrook and returned it 12 yards to the Badger 27-yard line early in the third quarter, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Squally Canada. That score gave BYU a 21-14 lead.

“I knew we needed a turnover,” Anderson said of his pick. “The quarterback thought (the receiver) was wide open. I kind of rallied to it and cut the route and got the pick. It’s something we need more of. We only had one turnover and our goal is three. Turnovers really change the game.”

What made the interception even more gratifying? The offense cashed it in for a TD.

“When you see the offense score after, it’s like, that was for something,” Anderson said. “In the past, it was, 'Dang, c’mon.' It was good to capitalize off it.”

TONGA’S INFLUENCE: Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga has been a defensive force for BYU this season.

“His upside is tremendous. He has a ways to go in understanding the game. He came off a mission and played right away,” said defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. “He missed spring due to back surgery. He needs to get more football underneath his belt. As far as upside, with how big, strong and explosive, he could be one of the greats, I think … That guy’s always going to get double-teamed, almost 100 percent of the time with the way teams block the nose now, especially with one that’s explosive like he is.”