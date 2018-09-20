KANAB — The Bureau of Land Management will host two public meetings as part of the ongoing land use planning for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Draft plans for the Grand Staircase, Kaiparowits, and the Escalante Canyons units and associated environmental impact statements were released for public review on Aug. 17 and modified on August 31. More information can be found at goo.gl/EHvhbc.

The meetings will be held at the times and locations:

• Monday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Escalante High School, 800 E. state Route 12, Escalante.

• Tuesday, Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kanab Elementary School, 41 W. 100 North, Kanab.

The meetings will provide opportunities for the public to speak with resource specialists, ask questions and submit written comments in person. Written comments may also be submitted through Friday, Nov. 30 via mail or the above website. Comments can be mail to: BLM, Attn.: Matt Betenson, 669 S. U.S. 89A, Kanab, UT, 84741.

To help the BLM properly consider and incorporate feedback, commenters should include a reference to a specific page or section of the draft plan in the comments. The boundaries of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments were reduced in December by President Donald Trump in action now under legal challenge by Native American tribes and multiple environmental groups.