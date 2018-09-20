This year, Utah is experiencing the fastest-growing economy in the nation with unemployment at a record low of only 3 percent, in part because of our rapidly expanding tech sector. However, many of Utah’s rural counties are being left behind.

Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. John Curtis are working hard to bridge this urban-rural divide by streamlining the deployment and access of high-speed broadband internet services across rural Utah. This week, the House unanimously passed Curtis’ HR 4824, the Rural Broadband Permitting Efficiency Act, with broad, bipartisan support. Hatch is the author of the Senate version of the same bill, which is a major win for Utah.

The unfortunate reality is that the permitting of broadband projects across federal lands often takes far too long. In some cases it has taken eight or nine years to approve a single broadband project across federal lands. With about two-thirds of Utah’s lands managed by various federal land management agencies, the Hatch-Curtis bill will help create efficiencies and accelerate timelines while still meeting current environmental requirements for the deployment of broadband infrastructure projects on existing highway rights of way on federal lands.

One challenge for Utah’s rural broadband providers is working with multiple federal agencies to permit projects on federal land. This issue often leads to project delays and uncertainty. The Hatch-Curtis bill requires increased federal agency coordination to lessen these burdens. Specifically, the legislation designates a lead agency to coordinate the federal permitting process. By creating a single point of contact across multiple federal agencies for a given project, this will drive efficiencies and reduce the time needed to complete the permitting process —particularly for small providers that have limited resources.

The Hatch-Curtis rural broadband bill pulls from a successful Federal Highway Administration National Environmental Policy Act Delegation Program that delegates the environmental compliance under the National Environment Policy Act from the relevant federal agencies to a state government. This bill allows states like Utah to take on the responsibility of the environmental reviews required by federal law on behalf of the relevant federal agency. While federal land management agencies can be short-staffed and dealing with long permitting backlogs, states like Utah are both willing and more than capable of completing the same federal environmental reviews in a fraction of the time.

By reducing the time and complexity of the federal permitting process for high-speed broadband projects, rural telecom companies will be able to connect some of the most remote parts of Utah. This will help economic development and give Utahns living in these areas greater job opportunities and a higher quality of life. This development is critical as we become more and more reliant on the internet to access health care, education and more.

But this bill doesn’t just benefit permitting through federal lands. The Hatch-Curtis bill specifically extends these rural broadband permitting efficiency programs to tribal lands as well. That is why the Navajo Nation, which hosts chapters in San Juan County, has strongly supported this important legislation.

Curtis and Hatch’s Rural Broadband Permitting Efficiency Act is a game changer for Utah — especially for Utahns living in rural parts of our state. This bill enjoys support on both sides of the aisle and is strongly endorsed by the Utah Rural Telecom Association, WTA Advocates for Rural Broadband, NTCA the Rural Broadband Association, the Utah Education and Telehealth Network, the American Library Association, the Grand County Council and the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, among others.

I hope that the Senate will follow the House’s lead and swiftly pass the Hatch-Curtis rural broadband bill and send it to the president’s desk. This commonsense approach will make all the difference for Utahns living in rural communities.