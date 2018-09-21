On Sept. 18 I received a card in the mail from AARP regarding Proposition 3 and what it (supposedly) will mean to Utahns.

I read with interest the third paragraph of this card: “Voting YES on Proposition 3 will bring $800 million that Utahns already pay every year in taxes back to our state from the federal government. Our share will be an increase in sales tax of about one cent on every $10, or about one penny extra on the cost of a movie ticket.”

I guess my question is this: If we will receive $800 million back from the federal government, where will that money be going?

I don’t mind the small increase they are talking about if it does, in fact, assist those in need, but am very concerned as to the disposition of the $800 million.

Jay Atkinson

West Valley