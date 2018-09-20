SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes, you just need a weekend to stay in and recuperate. This is not one of those weekends.

It’s happening a few days in and around Salt Lake City. There are Instagram-worthy pop-up art shows, old silent movies, stellar live music and comedian Ryan Hamilton. This edition of Your Weekend is all killer, no filler.

Photonic House grand opening

Do you see the light? Walk toward the light. (Then Instagram it.) Photonic House, a pop-up art experience, launches Friday night. Attendees will be immersed in a number of dynamic light displays, all set in some otherwise pitch-black rooms. Photonic House also includes live music, and will host yoga and other special events throughout its month-long run. Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-midnight, 110 S. Rio Grande St., $38 (photonichouse.com).

‘The Mark of Zorro’

This movie is almost a century old, and it’s still swashbuckling. 1920’s “The Mark of Zorro” comes to the Organ Loft for its silent film series. “The Mark of Zorro” is a seminal piece of film history, as it paved the way for the many, many action/adventure films that followed. In true silent film fashion, Friday’s show will include rousing live organ accompaniment. Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265, edisonstreetevents.com).

Ryan Hamilton

Everyone’s favorite Latter-day Saint comedian returns to the motherland. Ryan Hamilton, whose career has really taken off — see: last year’s laugh-out-loud Netflix special “Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face” — headlines Kingsbury Hall. Yes, his face looks really happy, but his comedy has some real bite. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., 1395 Presidents Circle, $32.50, children under age 6 not permitted (801-581-7100, tickets.utah.edu).

Beck

Eliot Lee Hazel Beck will headline the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, Sept. 22.

A titan of subversive, catchy art-pop, Beck has been churning out the jams for a quarter-century now. He’ll bring those hits to the Maverik Center on Saturday. If you were lucky enough to see him play the Twilight Concert Series in 2014, you know how powerful he and his band can be. Julian Casablancas, lead singer of the Strokes, will also be there with his new band, The Voidz. Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., 3200 Decker Lake Dr., West Valley, $39.50-$69.50 (801-988-8800, maverik center.com).

Iron & Wine

The guy’s got a voice like an angel. Sam Beam, known by his stage name Iron & Wine, comes to the Capitol Theatre in support of his beautiful new EP, “Weed Garden.” The new songs show Beam as intimate and golden-voiced as he’s ever been. Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., 50 W. 200 South, $25-$35 (801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org).