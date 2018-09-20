SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time, the Web.com’s Utah Championship will be played in June with the annual tournament scheduled for the week of June 24-30 at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington.

The tournament has been played for 27 of the past 29 years in Utah at four different courses and under five different tour sponsors (Ben Hogan, Nike, Buy.com, Nationwide and Web.com). The first 19 tournaments in Utah were played in late August or September with the latest dates being Sept. 24-27 in 1992. Since 2011, the tournament has been played in July, including this past year when it was played the week of July 9-15.

A reason for the change is that the PGA Tour is moving up the Web.com schedule to mirror the PGA Tour schedule with the season being completed before Labor Day. Next year, the Web.com Tour Finals will be cut to three tournaments with the final Web.com Tour Championship taking place Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

The Web.com Tour will include 27 tournaments played in 17 states and four countries, beginning with the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January. Three new events have been added to the calendar, including the TPC Colorado Championship in early July.