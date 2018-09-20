SALT LAKE CITY ― The Food and Drug Administration is waging a war on teenage vaping.

On Tuesday, the FDA announced the launch of “The Real Costs Of Vaping,” a new ad campaign that will seek to educate teens on the dangerous effects of using electronic cigarettes such as Juul, which has been a common charge for the FDA in recent weeks.

A video ad for the “Real Costs of Vaping” campaign can be viewed below.

Fortune reported that as part of the campaign, advertisements, such as the one below, will be placed in high school bathrooms:

FDA launches new, comprehensive campaign to warn kids about the dangers of e-cigarette use as part of agency’s Youth Tobacco Prevention Plan, amid evidence of sharply rising use among kids https://t.co/f2k2ei7VoV pic.twitter.com/7MragAyafw — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 18, 2018

Additionally, the FDA has updated The Real Cost’s website in order to spread awareness of the risks teens take when they vape.

The announcement follows a previous statement made last week by the agency, in which FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb declared that youth vape-use had become an “epidemic."

According to the FDA's website, e-cigs contain harmful chemicals such as acrolein (which can cause lung damage) and formaldehyde (a cancer-causing chemical). Users also risk inhaling metals such as nickel, tin and aluminum.

Similarly, diacetyl, the chemical commonly used in e-cigs to add flavor, has been known to cause popcorn lung.

In a story published last week, the Associated Press discussed the FDA’s potential flavor ban and noted that Juul, an e-cigarette company, claims its flavored vapor “helps adult smokers to quit."

While Gottlieb and the FDA aren’t against exploring the use of e-cigarettes as an alternative to adult smoking, the agency has its priorities.

“The FDA won’t tolerate a whole generation of young people becoming addicted to nicotine as a tradeoff for enabling adults to have unfettered access to these same products,” he said in the FDA released statement.