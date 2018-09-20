PAYSON — Authorities have reopened U.S. 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon, saying they expect a cold front to shift winds and help them fight a pair of lightning-sparked wildfires roaring in Utah County.

The Bald Mountain Fire had grown to 17,000 acres as of Thursday morning, and containment held steady at 12 percent, according to a news release from a collection of agencies fighting the blaze. The flames overlaps in some places with the Pole Creek Fire, which has charred 95,700 acres and was 28 percent contained.

U.S. 89 continued to be closed Thursday, and more than 5,000 people remained evacuated. Late Wednesday, residents from Eagles Landing south to the Utah and Sanpete County line were allowed to return to their homes.

A cold front has shifted winds to the northwest and will likely blow the northwest corner of the fire back on itself, away from Payson and the nearby Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills communities. The fires have already torched pines and now are consuming oak brush and other slower burning fuels, according to the news release.

Hand crews and helicopters were expected to continue suppression work in Payson Canyon, where residents should expect to see more smoke Thursday, fire managers said. Other firefighters were monitoring the communities of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills.