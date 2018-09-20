SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is part of a delegation pitching the city's bid for another Winter Games at an annual meeting of U.S. Olympic officials in Colorado Springs.

"It is important that Salt Lake City continue to maintain a strong bond with the U.S. Olympic family, which we are a critical part, as well as build new relationships," the mayor said in a statement.

Her trip to the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters comes as the number of cities bidding for the 2026 Winter Games has dropped from seven to four, with Calgary and Stockholm, along with cities in Turkey and Italy, still in the mix.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News FILE - Fraser Bullock answers questions from the media during a press conference Monday, Dec., 3, 2012, at the Olympic museum near Rice-Eccle Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The USOC has expressed interest only in bidding for the 2030 Winter Games, because Los Angeles has already been selected as the host of the 2028 Summer Games, locking up domestic sponsorships through then.

"We're not talking about 2026. Our focus is 2030," said Fraser Bullock, the former chief operating officer of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City and a leader of the effort to secure another Olympics.

But that doesn't mean Salt Lake City wouldn't be willing to step up if members of the International Olympic Committee finds themselves without a viable candidate to choose from in October 2019.

"The way I look at it, our eyes are singularly focused on 2030 or beyond. We think somebody will emerge for 2026, which would be great. But you never say never," said Bullock, who was also heading to Colorado Springs.

He said the sports leaders attending the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Assembly "will just see our continued interest. I think that it's significant the mayor is participating. She's a big Olympic fan."

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News FILE - Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, Fraser Bullock former COO of the SLOC for the 2002 Games, and Jeff Robbins, President and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission join others at the OEC Board meeting at the City and County building in Salt Lake to discuss progress on Salt Lake City hosting another Olympic Games, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Biskupski, along with Gov. Gary Herbert and legislative leaders, was part of the Olympic Exploratory Committee that backed another bid in February after a report prepared for the group found it could cost less to host again than it did in 2002.

Also part of the Salt Lake delegation to the two-day assembly that ends Friday is Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins.