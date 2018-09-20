SALT LAKE CITY — Ricky Rubio and several members of the Utah Jazz already unveiled via social media on Wednesday the brand-new purple throwback jerseys that the team will wear this season.

But what they didn’t tell you was the details of the uniforms.

Utah will actually be celebrating the 40th season of the franchise being in Salt Lake City with the Nike Classic Edition purple uniforms.

The Jazz will wear them a total of nine times this season — five at home and four away — starting Nov. 7 against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena.

The jerseys feature the original Jazz logo in gold in white on the front chest, plus the original J-Note logo and the 5 For the Fight logo patch.

“These classic jerseys are an instant visual connection to our rich and storied past in the state of Utah,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz. “Our 40th-season celebration is a natural time to reflect on the past and all we have shared together with the fans of Utah, but it’s also an opportunity to look ahead to what is undoubtedly an exciting time for this franchise and the entire state.”

On the night the Jazz breaks out the throwback uniforms, the organization also throughout the contest will highlight notable franchise moments as well as bring back special guests. The Jazz moved to Utah in 1979-80 after playing the first five seasons in New Orleans, with former franchise star “Pistol Pete” Maravich lighting up the league.

Utah’s throwback merchandise is set to hit the Utah Jazz Team Store in mid-November.

Here is a full list of games during which the Jazz will wear the jerseys: