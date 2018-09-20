SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 20.
Our top headlines:
What does the Cottonwood Mall debate mean for density along the booming Wasatch Front? Read more.
Senate hearing on sexual assault allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh will not be a trial, according to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. Read more.
A Utah group filed an FEC complaint against Rep. Mia Love over campaign contributions. Read more.
The Utah Jazz have new throwback jerseys. Here’s a quick look.
Miss Greater Salt Lake asked a bullied student to a homecoming dance after his classmates pranked him with a fake proposal. Read more.
Our most popular:
- Former USU piano student sues current faculty member for assault, sexual battery; school investigates
- Video: Tourists scream as man walks on Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park
- Elizabeth Smart kidnapper walks out of prison a free woman
- Disney drops 'Mary Poppins Returns' trailer, and it's supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- In Pleasant Grove, the long-awaited Evermore is finally (almost) ready
Featured voicesComment on this story
- In our opinion: 2nd District debate was a welcome show of civility
- Lois Collins: Can flowers or a bigger-than-usual tip be the key to ending America's civility challenge?
- Jay Evensen: Release of Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper raises questions about treatment of mentally ill
- Erin Stewart: What I hope my daughters learn from Serena Williams
- Boyd Matheson: Those who are struggling need fewer labels and greater compassion
National headlines:
- Trump urged Spain to 'build a wall' across Sahara, says minister [BBC News]
- Leaders of North and South Korea visit a sacred mountain [The New York Times]
- Comcast, Fox to settle $35 billion takeover battle for Sky in weekend auction [WSJ]
- Kavanaugh case shows how little has changed for Judiciary Committee [CNN]
- Everything you know about obesity is wrong [Highline]