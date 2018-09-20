Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Clark Ivory, left, Mack Woodbury and Jeff Woodbury stand at the site of the former Cottonwood Mall in Holladay on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 20.

Our top headlines:

What does the Cottonwood Mall debate mean for density along the booming Wasatch Front? Read more.

Senate hearing on sexual assault allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh will not be a trial, according to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. Read more.

A Utah group filed an FEC complaint against Rep. Mia Love over campaign contributions. Read more.

The Utah Jazz have new throwback jerseys. Here’s a quick look.

Miss Greater Salt Lake asked a bullied student to a homecoming dance after his classmates pranked him with a fake proposal. Read more.

Our most popular:

Featured voices

National headlines:

  • Trump urged Spain to 'build a wall' across Sahara, says minister [BBC News]
  • Leaders of North and South Korea visit a sacred mountain [The New York Times]
  • Comcast, Fox to settle $35 billion takeover battle for Sky in weekend auction [WSJ]
  • Kavanaugh case shows how little has changed for Judiciary Committee [CNN]
  • Everything you know about obesity is wrong [Highline]
