SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 20.

Our top headlines:

What does the Cottonwood Mall debate mean for density along the booming Wasatch Front? Read more.

Senate hearing on sexual assault allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh will not be a trial, according to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. Read more.

A Utah group filed an FEC complaint against Rep. Mia Love over campaign contributions. Read more.

The Utah Jazz have new throwback jerseys. Here’s a quick look.

Miss Greater Salt Lake asked a bullied student to a homecoming dance after his classmates pranked him with a fake proposal. Read more.

Our most popular:

Featured voices

National headlines: