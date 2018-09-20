SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for a hit of '90s nostalgia: Sony is throwing it back to the classics.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled plans for its latest game console, The PlayStation Classic.

The new console will be modeled to look exactly like the first version of the famous gaming console, just 45 percent smaller. Even the packaging is designed to look similar to the original PlayStation.

According to Sony's press release, the console will come with 20 preloaded games, including classics such as "Final Fantasy VII," "Jumping Flash," "Ridge Racer Type 4," "Tekken 3," and "Wild Arms."

The PlayStation Classic will debut on Dec. 3, 2018. It will cost $99.99.

Officials said in the announcement that the Classic was created in an attempt to bring back “the original PlayStation experience."

“Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love,” said Eric Lempel, senior vice president of PlayStation Worldwide Marketing, who wrote the press announcement of the Classic.

But younger fans need not feel left out of the loop, he said.

“[G]amers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all," he said.

Opinions about the new game console appeared to be quite mixed as fans took to Twitter to express their reactions.

The #PlayStationClassic is making 90s kids feel all fuzzy inside pic.twitter.com/w5QtffGd7i — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 19, 2018

We won't let you cross-play with us, but we will take your ideas. Classic. #PlayStationClassic — Wood Beatemups (@BeatemupsWood) September 19, 2018

I’m torn one hand I do want the #PlayStationClassic because i really miss that console and I played it to no end as a kid but on the other hand I can just play ps1 games on my ps3 I don’t know I’ll think about it — Sj ranks (@jordanrankin4) September 19, 2018

Oh baby getting this pre ordered ASAP #PlayStationClassic — Michael Dickson (@WholeLotOfDicko) September 19, 2018

Instantly going to the top of my X-Mas list! #PlaystationClassic https://t.co/BfbCCZSZVR — Brian Tong (@briantong) September 19, 2018

The Sony console will join Nintendo and Sega's batches on classic consoles. Nintendo released both the Nintendo Classic and the Super Nintendo Classic over the last two years. Sega similarly released alternative classic console options.