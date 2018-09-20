Each week this college football season, USA Today has put on a nationwide vote for the Amway Coach’s Call of the Week. The designation honors head ball coaches who make play calls that “change a game or are just thrilling to watch.”

In what should come as a surprise to few fans across the country, this week’s winner was BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.

The call, of course, happened to be two calls, or rather two timely timeouts.

As USA Today put it, “does calling a timeout to ice a kicker work? How about calling two timeouts? That's what Sitake did with No. 6 Wisconsin set to line up for a potential game-tying field goal with 41 seconds remaining. The unorthodox method worked as Rafael Gaglianone pulled the kick wide left, giving the Cougars a rare road win against a top 10 opponent."

The other nominees, four in total, included North Texas’ Seth Littrell, whose team pulled off one of the greatest special team fakes of all time.

Other coaches nominated were Bill Clark, head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, or UAB, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who had been serving as the interim head coach of the Buckeyes while Urban Meyer served his four-game suspension.

Grimes gets some well-deserved national recognition

The win over Wisconsin rightfully earned the Cougars some national attention, including some from USA Today’s Dan Wolken. The longtime sportswriter included BYU in his 12 observations from Week 3 of college football.

More than just an addition, however, the Cougars were the co-team of the day, alongside Oklahoma State.

Of BYU’s upset victory, Wolken noted, “the Kalani Sitake regime looked like it was trending the wrong direction last year at 4-9, but the Cougars scored one of the signature wins of the season Saturday with a 24-21 upset of Wisconsin in Madison. Bringing in Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator has made a world of difference.”

And finally …

While the current BYU football team put on one of the best performances of a young college football season, a former teammate continued to shine at the next level.

Fred Warner, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, was electric in his second week of professional ball, racking up 10 tackles in the Niners’ 30-27 win over the Detroit Lions.

While nothing new to the BYU faithful, Warner’s production has earned him quite a deal of praise from the uninitiated.

LB Fred Warner is out of this world, has 22 Total Tackles in 2 games as a rookie. #49ers #FredWarner @fred_warner pic.twitter.com/sJYcBK81Uw — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) September 18, 2018

The #49ers have some NFL leaders heading into Week 3:



DeForest Buckner (2nd in sacks)

Matt Breida (1st in rushing)

Fred Warner (3rd in tackles) — Dylan DeSimone (@DylanADeSimone) September 19, 2018

Fred Warner looked excellent again. Dude flies around and has impressive instincts for a rookie. Him & Reuben are exactly what you want in 2018. Will give them a chance Sunday vs KC — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 17, 2018