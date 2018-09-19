OREM — An Orem family escaped uninjured from a house fire Wednesday evening, but lost their home and their dog in the blaze.

A passerby called 911 at about 5 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the house at 628 S. 754 West, Orem Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Peterson said. Family members who were in the home at the time all got out safely.

Peterson estimated the damage to be around $250,000 and called the home a total loss.

"When our crews arrived there was a large portion of the house already engulfed in flames," he said.

Pleasant Grove and Provo fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze, Peterson said, estimating a total of 22 to 28 firefighters responded to the scene. None were injured.

Orem, Provo and Pleasant Grove fire departments have all sent firefighters or equipment to combat the Bald Mountain and Pole Creek fires, Peterson added. The extra personnel sent away has not affected Orem's ability to fight local fires.

"Fortunately, we've been able to maintain the level of staffing in our own jurisdiction," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.