SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old Utah girl while staying in the home of a family friend was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday after evading law enforcement for more than two years, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brian Helton, 45, was charged in June 2016 in 2nd District Court with two counts of object rape of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child, and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

Helton had come from Chicago to the home of a family friend in Layton when he began sexually abusing a child who lived "just down the hall from him," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

The alleged abuse happened at least twice over two weeks, marshals said. During one incident, "the victim stated that the defendant had her get in his shower with him" and touched her inappropriately, according to the charges.

When the girl told her parents what had happened, "Helton immediately packed up his few belongings, fled the state and went back to Chicago," the release states.

Officials say the "hunt" for Helton became international as the lead fugitive investigator "fervently worked this case for two years, always seeming to be a step behind."

Helton was "eventually discovered to be living in Thailand." When Thai police were about to arrest him, he fled "to Japan in an attempt to sneak back into the United States," the release states.

Japanese officials then reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service through Interpol and told the service Helton was to board a flight from Japan to San Francisco, marshals said.

U.S. Marshals, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents waited at the airport for Helton's flight to arrive, according to the release.

"He was surprised and quickly taken into custody without further incident," officials said.

"Through the tireless efforts of our investigators, including our domestic and international partners, this fugitive who has been on the run for over two years will finally be brought to justice. … Time may pass, but deputy U.S. Marshals never quit until we find our man," U.S. Marshal Matthew D. Harris said in the news release.