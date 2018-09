Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Trent Wood examine the Utes’ Pac-12-opening loss to the Washington Huskies, and tell why, despite the setback, Utah is still in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 South. The trio does agree, however, there are things to clean up — fewer drops and an improved running game among them. They’ll also discuss the defense’s stellar play through the first three games, and Amy Donaldson catches up with former Ute safety Steve Tate.