SALT LAKE CITY — Sick of your teen using his or her phone at the dinner table?

Google has a new feature for you.

What’s happening: The Verge reported this week that Google’s Family Link, a parental control hub that allows parents to give their children Google accounts, has added new features to help parents monitor their teen's social media use.

The new features include:

Parents can set time limits on their child’s phone.

You can lock your child’s device when they need a break.

You can approve or block apps downloaded from the Google Play store.

Parents can locate their child through their devices.

The new service is available on products with Google Assistant.

Of course, you can monitor safety for all family members. If you’re trying to monitor someone who’s older than 13, you have to have consent from both sides.

How to do it: Simply say, “Hey Google, lock (your child’s name)’s device.”

Available: The new service is available today.

Why it matters: First off, the new tools will help parents limit their child’s screen time, according to the Deseret News.

The new feature isn’t meant to control teens and their internet behavior. Rather, it’s meant as “a way for adults to still be involved as their kids grow more attached to devices,” according to Engadget.

Similarly, the new feature launched on the same day that iOS 12 — Apple’s new software update — hit the mainstream.

Apple added a new Screen Time feature, which will allow parents and general smartphone users to set limits on how much they use their smartphones.

Deseret News columnist Amy Iverson said it’s important for parents to be honestabout their teens’ screen time.