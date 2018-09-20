SALT LAKE CITY — Greg Manteufel didn’t know what was wrong with him when he visited the hospital back in June.

“My face was all red and blue, and it started going down the rest of my body,” he told CNN. “My arms, my chest, everything was changing colors.”

His first thought: A case of the flu.

But doctors discovered a form of bacteria that are normally found in the mouths of cats and dogs. The infection can make humans sick.

But for Manteufel, his body responded badly to the infection, leading to surgeons amputating parts of his nose and limbs, including both of his hands and feet.

The bacteria is called Capnocytophaga canimorsus, which is “a bacterial pathogen found in the saliva of healthy dogs and cats,” according to the National Institute of Health.

Dogs and cats can spread the disease to humans through bites and scratches, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has been detected in 74 percent of dogs and 57 percent of cats.

In some situations, people can develop sepsis from the disease. Manteufel developed disseminated intravascular coagulation, which creats blood clots and blocks normal circulation through the body.

It’s rare. Earlier this year, Sharon Larson, a woman from Wisconsin, died from the same infection, according to Newsweek. It was the second case of the disease in Wisconsin this year and happened just two days after Manteufel’s surgery.

Doctors were surprised that Manteufel was diagnosed with the medical condition.

"I've been basically (the) healthiest person in the world so far up to this point," Manteufel said. "They said I could have hit the lottery five times in a row in one day before I should have gotten this bacteria in my body."

Manteufel, who has a wife and son who he will continue to care for, said the issue hasn’t ruined his opinion of dogs.

"I can't just stop liking dogs because this happened," he said. "I'll always love dogs."