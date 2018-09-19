SALT LAKE CITY — Everybody get up. It’s time for “Space Jam 2.”

The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that we will finally get a sequel to the 1996 film, which starred Michael Jordan and an entire cast of Looney Tunes characters.

LeBron James will team with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler for the new film as producers. Terence Nance, who created HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness,” will direct the film.

James is reportedly set to star in the film, which drop in summer 2019 during the NBA offseason.

Coogler has seen worldwide success this year. His “Black Panther” broke ground as a superhero movie from a black perspective with a black cast. The film earned $1.34 billion worldwide at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film by a black director.

“The ‘Space Jam’ collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James said. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

James said he “loved” Coogler’s vision for the “Space Jam” film. James said he never saw black heroes when he was younger.

"So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing,” he said.

A sequel to “Space Jam” has been in development for a while. According to Time magazine, Jordan, who starred in the original, had indicated he was interested in having Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin in the follow-up film. No word on whether he’ll appear.

However, according to Uproxx, “Space Jam 2” might not be a direct sequel to the original film.

Space Jam 2, while a part of the Space Jam franchise, is not considered a sequel, a source familiar with the production told ESPN. However, there have been discussions in involving Michael Jordan in some way. At this point, Jordan’s level of involvement is to be determined. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 19, 2018

And it remains unclear whether Jordan will appear, though there’s been some talk about it.

Many will remember former BYU star Shawn Bradley appeared in the first "Space Jam." No word on if he will appear again, either.