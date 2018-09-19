SALT LAKE CITY — Tony Finau is looking forward to his first Ryder Cup, representing the United States next week in France. He’s also excited about the possibilities this weekend as he competes in the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, which will determine the season-long FedEx Cup champion.
“I’m excited about the Ryder Cup and excited about the FedEx Cup,” Finau said last week while in Utah for a tournament supporting his Tony Finau Foundation. “Both opportunities are incredibly exciting.”
The Salt Lake native who turned 29 last week, stands No. 3 in the rankings entering the FedEx Cup, behind leader Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose. If Finau wins this week, he will claim the FedEx Cup championship and the $10 million bonus prize that goes with it.
Finau can also win the FedEx by finishing in a tie for second or third place, depending on how DeChambeau and Rose finish, and which of the 30 players ends up winning.
Finau tees off at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the second-to-last group with Dustin Johnson, as players are paired according to their standing among the top 30. The 72-hole tournament concludes Sunday.
Besides Finau, two other Utah natives, Daniel Summerhays and Zac Blair, are playing in the Web.com Tour finals in Florida after not qualifying for next year's PGA Tour based on their 2018 performances.
Summerhays, who just missed qualifying for the Tour Championship in 2015 when he ended up No. 31 on the money list, ranks No. 38 in the Web.com four-tournament finals and needs to move into the top 25 on the money list to secure his card for next year. That means he’ll probably need to finish in the top 15 this weekend in Florida.
Blair stands in 54th place on the Web.com money list and will need a top-10 finish this week, perhaps even a top-five finish, to have any chance of qualifying. Back in 2014, Blair secured his first PGA Tour card by finishing in second place in the last Web.com finals event.