For a few months now, there have been rumblings that the Utah Jazz would add a purple throwback jersey to their circulation for the upcoming season, but it wasn't clear which old threads the team would be bringing back.

On Wednesday afternoon, a number of players revealed via social media that the Jazz will wear the purple and gold jerseys that the team sported during the first part of John Stockton and Karl Malone's careers before changing to the "mountain" jerseys they wore beginning in their runs to the NBA Finals.

Fav posted a photo of his throwback jersey on his Insta story pic.twitter.com/ZeVFFdEcVb — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) September 19, 2018

There is no indication that Utah will wear the purple and gold's white counterparts.

This jersey is one of six the Jazz will don during the 2018-2019 campaign. In addition to the ones revealed Wednesday, Utah will wear the four it had last season, as well as special ones for the Christmas Day game against the Portland Trail Blazers that have not yet been revealed.

Training camp begins next week.