In Monday night's congressional debate, Rep. Chris Stewart repeatedly claimed to be greatly concerned about the size of the national debt, but his actions seem to speak otherwise.

By far, the largest contribution to the deficit during his term has been the tax cuts he helped pass. Rep. Stewart claimed the cuts were "fair," but the reality has been no benefit to most people's income and substantially reduced tax revenue as companies take advantage of tax breaks for transferring balance-sheet holdings into the U.S. without any real impact on their actions.

Adding insult to injury, Rep. Stewart also said he was open to cutting benefits such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, citing debt-reduction as a necessity. Leaving aside the hypocrisy of saying we need to make painful sacrifices to pay for tax cuts he helped enact, this is a terrible time to be cutting benefits or reducing tax revenue. In fact, we should be doing the opposite, shoring up Social Security for generations to come and making affordable health care available to even more families.

Christian Mansfield

Millcreek