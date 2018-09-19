PAYSON — Crews are making progress toward containing a pair of wildfires south of Spanish Fork despite high, shifting winds and steep terrain, fire managers said Wednesday.

"We expect a really active day on both fires," said Dan Dallas, operation section chief for the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. The Bald Mountain and Pole Creek fires together had torched roughly 100,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, and the cost of fighting them has topped $6 million.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Wildland firefighters Dakota Edward surveys an area that was burned in the Bald Mountain Fire in Payson Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Crews were battling winds expected to exceed 30 miles per hour, in addition to low humidity and atmospheric instability, according to Dallas.

"In a nutshell, it's as bad as it gets," he said.

But he believes residents in two cities threatened by the flames should feel more at ease after bulldozers and hand crews Tuesday created a barrier against approaching flames.

"The truth is, the folks in Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge are in far better shape," Dallas said. About 6,000 people remained out of their homes Wednesday, but no new evacuations were ordered.

Dallas and other fire officers spoke with reporters Wednesday morning in a turn out surrounded by charred spruce and fir trees on Nebo Loop Road, about 7 miles up Payson Canyon. To the north, a blackened ridge was speckled with ash. Smoldering hotspots could be seen on the south side of the canyon as white smoke drifted over treetops.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Ryan Albiston, of Orem, points to the location where he and his family camped at the beginning of the summer in Payson Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Albiston, who drove a UTA bus for members of media touring areas affected by the Bald Mountain Fire, described the scene as "mind-blowing.”

The 16,500-acre Bald Mountain Fire was 12 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, but that number was expected to grow by evening, Dallas said.

"If there is an increase in fire behavior today, we're in a good position to be able to deal with it," Dallas said. "We have the ability to go burn out the fuels ahead of it." As he spoke, members of an elite Hotshot crew were digging a line on a steep hill above Payson Canyon to limit the fire's spread, he said.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News A hot spot from the Bald Mountain Fire smolders in Payson Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Progress on the neighboring Pole Creek Fire, at 84,400 acres and 25 percent containment, was less certain. Southwest winds were expected to shift to the north by nightfall, which could fan flames on the north end of the blaze in the Diamond Fork area, Dallas said.

Drones spotted flying above the south end of the fire also hindered progress, grounding helicopter and airtankers, the Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest said on Twitter.

"Please keep personal drones away from fire airspace," the agency urged on Twitter, warning #ifyouflywecant.

Strong daytime gusts have fanned the fire over the last week, and a nighttime temperature inversion has sent warm air up the canyon several days in a row, keeping flames active overnight, Dallas said.