SALT LAKE CITY— It turns out that not all airport experiences are horror stories of lost luggage and flight delays.

According to CNN, an airport employee at Lanseria Airport in South Africa has received praise for an unusual amount of quality customer service.

The video shows the employee, Ephraim Sibeko, rearranging bags on the baggage claim carousel into a neat and orderly fashion for recently-arrived travelers, according to a report by Inc.com.

Watch the video below:

Passenger Janine Brand, posted the video to Facebook, where it received more than 1.3 million views, 3,100 comments and 24,000 shares.

In her post, Brand and other commenters graciously thanked Sibeko for his exceptional customer care.

"If you have ever traveled in your life, I’ll bet you 1000 bucks you’ve never seen anyone treat you or your luggage like Ephraim," she wrote.