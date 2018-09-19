SALT LAKE CITY — What began as a bullying incident ended with a giant mic drop.

A Taylorsville High teacher shared a video that showed Miss Greater Salt Lake, Dexonna Talbot, asking a boy named Michael to a homecoming dance.

The teacher said in the tweet that the student “was recently the target of a bullying incident where some kids decided to make up a fake homecoming proposal.”

The teacher added, “Well joke’s on them because today Miss Greater Salt Lake came and asked HIM to homecoming. Bullying is lame and kindness always wins.”

One of my students was recently the target of a bullying incident where some kids decided to make up a fake homecoming proposal. Well jokes on them because today Miss Greater Salt Lake came and asked HIM to homecoming. Bullying is lame and kindness always wins. pic.twitter.com/wgWBPAKEcC — Taylorsville Debate (@tvilledebate) September 18, 2018

Miss Greater Salt Lake shared a video of the moment as well from her perspective on Facebook:

“Got to ask this sweetie to his homecoming on Saturday!” she wrote.

She said in the video that she spoke with Michael’s mom and that she will have the date all planned.

Talbot told the Deseret News her mom heard about the incident and called her to tell her about it.

"After hearing the story I just knew that there was something I could do to make the situation a more positive experience!" she said.

Talbot said she and Michael will attend homecoming together.

"We will have a day date the day of the dance, go to dinner, take pictures and then obviously tear it up on the dance floor," she said.

There won't be a limo, "just my cute little Hyundai Elantra named Asher," she said.

Talbot said she was inspired by the Mahatma Gandhi quote that says "in a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"I wanted to do this simple act of service to impact the world positively, and ultimately just a really fun, nice, kind boy the homecoming experience he deserves!" she said.