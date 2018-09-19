SALT LAKE CITY — An American woman on Sunday broke a cycling speed record held by men for more than 100 years.

Oh, and she did it on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

As The Washington Post reported, 45-year-old Denise Mueller-Korenek broke a two-decades-old speed record, pedaling 184 miles per hour across Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats.

The previous record: 167 miles per hour, achieved by Dutch rider Fred Rompelberg, who hit that top speed mark back in 1995 at the Salt Flats, too.

Mueller-Korenek rode a custom-designed machine that included a double drivetrain that could propel her bike 128 feet with a full revolution of the pedals.

That custom design allowed her to pedal faster than some airplanes move before takeoff, according to the Post.

For context, a regular bike can travel 17 feet with each pedal revolution. Racing bikes for competitions cover about 30 feet, the Post reported.

Professional race car driver Shea Holbrook towed Mueller-Korenek for 2 miles of the 5-mile course before ditching and letting Mueller-Korenek travel the final 3 miles on her own.

“She benefited from the aerodynamic boost provided by the dragster, speeding along just inches ahead of her front wheel,” according to the Post.

Mueller-Korenek, who is from California, told Bicycling magazine that achieving the goal was like performing a dance.

“It’s like a dance,” Mueller-Korenek said. “Behind the fairing, I’m constantly adjusting, floating forward and floating back. Shea is doing her own dance, accelerating and decelerating so she doesn’t drop me as I’m floating back or have me hit the car as I’m coming forward. She has to match my stride.”

She said she tried to break the record before in 2016, but her attempt was rained out.

“After we missed it in 2016, we were so full of adrenaline ... from being rained out, we opened our mouths and said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re coming back next year and we’re going to take the men’s record,’” she said. “We wanted to finish what we started in 2016.”