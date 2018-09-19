BOUNTIFUL — The Utah Transit Authority will hold a public hearing to gather feedback for a proposed Flex bus route to service Centerville, West Bountiful, Woods Cross and Bountiful.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Davis County Library’s South Branch, 725 S. Main, Bountiful.

During the hearing, residents, private transportation providers, public officials and interested agencies will be allowed to comment on the proposed route.

Flex buses run on a fixed route and schedule, but unlike regular buses, passengers can request in advance a deviation or a special stop up to three-quarters of a mile from the regular route. The proposed route will run select trips to the Woods Cross FrontRunner Station and will operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9p.m., with 30-minute all-day service. No Saturday or Sunday service is proposed at this time.

Written comments or email comments may be submitted to the following address: Andrea Packer, Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or emailed directly to [email protected].

All comments will become part of the public record if received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10.