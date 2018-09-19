Hurricane Florence may be gone, but the effects of the storm are far from over.

Florence “ravaged” the Carolinas, leaving thousands of people without power and forced to evacuate areas in both states. And plenty of roads are still closed in the storm's wake.

At least 36 people have died as a result of the storm, according to CNN.

The storm also caused about 800 power outages and the loss of 3.4 million poultry birds and has left at least 13 river gauges in major flood stage, according to a report by CNN.

Social media users have been sharing before and after pictures of the storm’s destruction on Twitter.

Here are some we have found:

Before-and-after aerial photos show beach erosion from Hurricane Florence along the North Carolina coastline https://t.co/Yswxr8poPR pic.twitter.com/kIcl4rK4SW — CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2018

Surf City, North Carolina before and after Hurricane Florence. Amazing to see the piers/stilts doing their job. Crazy to see the sand dunes disappear into the road. pic.twitter.com/OgnuA3v3By — Adam Epstein (@AdamWGME) September 17, 2018

My best attempt of a before and after shot of what will be one of the most famous shots of #HurricaneFlorence impacts. Put this flag in a museum when this is all done and over with... if it still exists after the storm. pic.twitter.com/xf6wvPmETG — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence’s leading edge is already battering the coast, and bringing heavy flooding to parts of NC. These photos show the same location in New Bern before and after the rain moved in. 😲



MORE: https://t.co/X55wJMui0x pic.twitter.com/6hS8kWraOu — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) September 14, 2018

These before and after photos of one North Carolina town show the huge impact of Hurricane Florence flooding https://t.co/NQjnhRmdvw pic.twitter.com/isGBoivhAL — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 18, 2018