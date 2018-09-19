Hurricane Florence may be gone, but the effects of the storm are far from over.Comment on this story
Florence “ravaged” the Carolinas, leaving thousands of people without power and forced to evacuate areas in both states. And plenty of roads are still closed in the storm's wake.
At least 36 people have died as a result of the storm, according to CNN.
The storm also caused about 800 power outages and the loss of 3.4 million poultry birds and has left at least 13 river gauges in major flood stage, according to a report by CNN.
Social media users have been sharing before and after pictures of the storm’s destruction on Twitter.
Here are some we have found: