NORTH SALT LAKE — The city’s fall cleanup is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 14.

During those days, residents can drop off waste at the public works building, 642 N. 400 West. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items such as refrigerators, tires, hazardous waste, paint, lacquer, automotive oil, construction debris, batteries, electronics and televisions will not be accepted.

During the cleanup, the city will also be collecting nonperishable food items for the Bountiful Food Pantry.