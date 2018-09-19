Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 5.

Class 6A

Chaedon Dayton, Fremont — Caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and also added seven tackles defensively to lead Fremont to the 21-14 win over Davis.

Mosese Sonasi, Granger — Had another monster day on the ground as he carried the ball 17 times for 367 yards and five TDs in Granger’s 57-24 win over Hillcrest.

Jake Jensen, Bingham — Even though Pleasant Grove came up narrowly short against Bingham in a 35-32 loss, Vikings QB Jake Jensen had incredible success against the Miners as he completed 23 of 34 passes for 399 yards and three TDs.

Mason Familiar, Hunter — Caught six passes for 163 yards and four TDs as Hunter prevailed 52-42 in a Region 2 shootout with Cyprus.

Class 5A

Lincoln Draper, Olympus — Had a big impact on both sides of the ball in Olympus’ 42-12 win over West as he recorded eight tackles and two interceptions defensively to go along with a 10-yard TD reception.

Carsen Manookin, Lehi — Carried the ball 21 times for 132 yards and three TDs as Lehi jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on its way to the easy 29-7 win over Maple Mountain.

Brock Cloward, Wasatch — Had a field day against Cottonwood as he completed 20 of 29 passes for 358 yards and five TDs in the 45-0 victory.

Jaden Harris, Roy — Had 15 carries for 83 yards and four TDs as Woods Cross used a huge second half to run away from Woods Cross for the 58-28 win.

Class 4A

Colten Shumway, Canyon View — Had 17 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns as Canyon View earned a huge 27-14 win against crosstown rival Cedar.

Puka Nacua, Orem — The USC commit had another big day at the office catching the ball 16 times for 321 yards and three TDs as Orem won at Trabuco, California 51-46 on Saturday.

Jet Richins, Stansbury — Had 13 carries for 134 yards and two TDs — one of four Stansbury ball carriers who rushed for over 100 yards — as the Stallions ran all over rival Tooele 42-21.

Charlie Jensen, Logan — Hauled in 10 catches for 154 yards and three TDs as Logan edged Green Canyon in a back-and-forth Region 12 game.

Class 3A

Kasey Briggs, Summit Academy — Completed 16 of 31 passes for 337 yards and five TDs as the Bears steamrolled Manti 56-21.

Carter Thackeray, Morgan — Led Morgan to the 28-14 win over Grantsville as he completed 25 of 33 passes for 278 yards and all four of the Trojans’ TDs.

Rayden Deets, Union — Carried the ball 12 times for 145 yards and two TDs to lead Union to a 35-0 win over visiting Carbon.

Class 2A

Bryant Troutt, Grand — Workhorse back carried the ball 24 times for 142 yards and four TDs to lead the Red Devils to a 34-14 win over South Sevier.

Kody Christensen, North Sevier — Led a great defensive effort against Enterprise with two interceptions and three tackles as North Sevier prevailed 25-7.

Corbin Palmer, San Juan — Completed 13 of 29 passes for 233 yards and two TDs, with both TDs coming in the final five minutes of the game as San Juan rallied for the 27-25 upset win over Beaver. The game-winning TD pass came on the final play of the game.

Class 1A

McKay Foy, Altamont — Carried the load for the Longhorns as he had 35 rushes for 262 yards and two TDs in a narrow 18-12 win over visiting Monticello.

Paxton Henrie, Milford — Recorded six catches for 92 yards and four TDs as Milford rolled past Rich 44-7.