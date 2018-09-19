Fremont's Chaedon Dayton scores a touchdown, putting Fremont up 7-0 over Davis after the PAT, during a high school football game at Davis High School in Kaysville on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 5.

Class 6A

Chaedon Dayton, Fremont — Caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and also added seven tackles defensively to lead Fremont to the 21-14 win over Davis.

Mosese Sonasi, Granger — Had another monster day on the ground as he carried the ball 17 times for 367 yards and five TDs in Granger’s 57-24 win over Hillcrest.

Jake Jensen, Bingham — Even though Pleasant Grove came up narrowly short against Bingham in a 35-32 loss, Vikings QB Jake Jensen had incredible success against the Miners as he completed 23 of 34 passes for 399 yards and three TDs.

Mason Familiar, Hunter — Caught six passes for 163 yards and four TDs as Hunter prevailed 52-42 in a Region 2 shootout with Cyprus.

Class 5A

Lincoln Draper, Olympus — Had a big impact on both sides of the ball in Olympus’ 42-12 win over West as he recorded eight tackles and two interceptions defensively to go along with a 10-yard TD reception.

Carsen Manookin, Lehi — Carried the ball 21 times for 132 yards and three TDs as Lehi jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on its way to the easy 29-7 win over Maple Mountain.

Brock Cloward, Wasatch — Had a field day against Cottonwood as he completed 20 of 29 passes for 358 yards and five TDs in the 45-0 victory.

Jaden Harris, Roy — Had 15 carries for 83 yards and four TDs as Woods Cross used a huge second half to run away from Woods Cross for the 58-28 win.

Class 4A

Colten Shumway, Canyon View — Had 17 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns as Canyon View earned a huge 27-14 win against crosstown rival Cedar.

Puka Nacua, Orem — The USC commit had another big day at the office catching the ball 16 times for 321 yards and three TDs as Orem won at Trabuco, California 51-46 on Saturday.

Jet Richins, Stansbury — Had 13 carries for 134 yards and two TDs — one of four Stansbury ball carriers who rushed for over 100 yards — as the Stallions ran all over rival Tooele 42-21.

Charlie Jensen, Logan — Hauled in 10 catches for 154 yards and three TDs as Logan edged Green Canyon in a back-and-forth Region 12 game.

Class 3A

Kasey Briggs, Summit Academy — Completed 16 of 31 passes for 337 yards and five TDs as the Bears steamrolled Manti 56-21.

Carter Thackeray, Morgan — Led Morgan to the 28-14 win over Grantsville as he completed 25 of 33 passes for 278 yards and all four of the Trojans’ TDs.

Rayden Deets, Union — Carried the ball 12 times for 145 yards and two TDs to lead Union to a 35-0 win over visiting Carbon.

Class 2A

Bryant Troutt, Grand — Workhorse back carried the ball 24 times for 142 yards and four TDs to lead the Red Devils to a 34-14 win over South Sevier.

Kody Christensen, North Sevier — Led a great defensive effort against Enterprise with two interceptions and three tackles as North Sevier prevailed 25-7.

Corbin Palmer, San Juan — Completed 13 of 29 passes for 233 yards and two TDs, with both TDs coming in the final five minutes of the game as San Juan rallied for the 27-25 upset win over Beaver. The game-winning TD pass came on the final play of the game.

Class 1A

McKay Foy, Altamont — Carried the load for the Longhorns as he had 35 rushes for 262 yards and two TDs in a narrow 18-12 win over visiting Monticello.

Paxton Henrie, Milford — Recorded six catches for 92 yards and four TDs as Milford rolled past Rich 44-7.

