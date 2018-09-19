Herb Scribner, Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing the documents in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements after their second day of talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday that included a promise by Kim to permanently dismantle the North's main nuclear complex if the United States takes corresponding measures, the acceptance of international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.
SALT LAKE CITY — North and South Korea want to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

No, you are not living in a different timeline.

What happened: The two countries announced they want to bid to host the Summer Olympic Games at a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

  • The two countries didn’t offer any details about how that would work. No specific cities or events were announced.
  • South Korea previously hosted the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. And, of course, South Korea hosted the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, which included the memorable unified Olympic team between the two Korean nations.
Are they alone?: Germany has already announced plans to bid to host the 2032 Olympics across multiple cities. Brisbane, Australia, and the country of India, both want to host the games, too.

Full slate: The next three hosts for the Summer Games have been decided: Tokyo will host 2020, Paris will host 2024 and Los Angeles will take on 2028.

A bigger picture: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to take steps toward denuclearization of North Korea during their meeting this week, according to BBC News.

Kim said he will visit Seoul in the new future as well, NPR reported.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
