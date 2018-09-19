Editor's note: The following is a transcript of the seventh episode of Cougar Insiders — a podcast from Deseret News writers Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Doug Robinson. It's been edited for clarity.

Dick Harmon: On this edition of Cougar Insiders we're going to talk a lot about the huge, huge upset that BYU had over the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Jeff Call and I were there. We're going to also break down exactly what happened in that game, things that stood out to us. We're going to talk a little bit about Tanner Mangum and some of the criticism that he still gets even though he's become a great game manager, and then we're gonna break down BYU's upcoming game against McNeese State. That and more on this episode of Cougar Insiders.

Welcome to another edition of Cougar Insiders. I'm Dick Harmon, columnist for the Deseret News. Along with me is Jeff Call, a beat writer for the Deseret News, and Brandon Gurney, who is also a beat writer and a recruiting expert for our newspaper. Well, Jeff Call, we're back from Madison, Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, where we witnessed what Sports Illustrated called the biggest upset of the college football season. We saw a BYU team that nobody gave any chance of beating Wisconsin, No. 6-ranked in the country. They came in, they did not dominate it. But they stood toe-to-toe, they punched with them, and they probably punched a little bit harder. And we saw a BYU team celebrate in that third quarter at the end, the jump. They were emotional. They were plugged in. Kalani Sitake said before the game, before kickoff, that nobody believes in us. But our players believe that we can win this game. They went out and did it. Maybe one of the best upsets that BYU's ever had in its school history.

Jeff Call: Oh, I would say, the more I think about it, this game, this win has to go down as one of the greatest in school history. Because of the circumstances around it. Based on what happened last year, based on what happened the last week against Cal — to be 22-point underdogs to a team that hadn't lost a non-conference home game in 15 years, to play a team that's ranked No. 6 in the country, to go in there and play Wisconsin-style football, smash-mouth football, and take it to them. I mean, I just remember at the end of the game we're making our way to the locker room. And I kept saying to myself, did I really just see what I just saw? I mean, it was that unbelievable. And yet we watched it. And I don't think there was any fluke to it at all. I mean, BYU went out, they had a great game plan. And like you said, they believed they knew that they could beat Wisconsin when most people didn't think that. I certainly didn't think that. And the other thing about the jump around, I mean, they talked about how last week during practice, they were playing jump around multiple times, to the point to where they got sick of it. And when that third quarter ended and the fourth quarter started and they played that it was just, it was amazing to see those guys how loose they were in a close game with a top-10 team to be jumping around, waving towels and things like that. They were relishing the moment.

DH: It was amazing though, because if you look at Wisconsin's team, their whole team was just standing there waiting, they're looking at the students. I mean the stadium was shaking — the students and the fans there like to do that. And it was at least moving three inches, the whole floor of the stadium press box where we were on the sixth floor. But Wisconsin's football players, they were just kind of looking over at BYU, going what's going on? And every BYU coach and every BYU player were jumping up and down to that music and doing that. Brandon Gurney, I know you just got back from Disneyland. Welcome back. But BYU basically went into Big Ten territory and played a Big Ten type of game offensively. They played smash-mouth. I think Jeff Grimes really, really surprised Wisconsin's defensive coaches by what he did with blocking schemes, by doubling up on tight ends, and bringing a tackle over to double tackle on one side, pulled the center out, do some other things that really messed them up. The jet sweep got them confused a little bit and out of position and Squally Canada had more yards per carry than the Heisman Trophy candidate. But the thing I want to talk to you about is the defense. BYU's defense took Wisconsin out of their game, totally.

Brandon Gurney: Yeah, it was an extraordinary win because at this time of the year you're trying to qualify every win. You're searching around, right? After BYU beat Arizona you kind of look at what Arizona was doing against Houston it's like uh-oh. And then you saw what happened against Cal and you kind of wonder what BYU is, right? You try to qualify the wins by what the other opponent does. This is the win that doesn't make sense, because Wisconsin — nobody has better line play than Wisconsin. Sure, BYU was able to win the line play against Arizona, who's not a very good line team, right? They're really able to exploit that. But Wisconsin, absolutely nothing about this made sense. No reasonable prognostication had BYU doing what it did against Wisconsin. Averaging 6.8 yards per rush, are you kidding me? Their lead running back over 10 yards a carry? You just don't do this against Wisconsin. But you want me to talk about the defense — absolutely. I'm sure their running back had 117 yards, but he also just had 4.5 yards per carry. Able to line up and play BYU style, and I thought BYU was going to be in trouble because their style did not correlate well to what Wisconsin did — at least what I thought. But by doing that, and we're going to talk about this later, people are still complaining, oh they are not throwing the ball and all that. You don't need to. You're running the ball for that type of average. That is a terrific game plan. You keep it close — just an amazing win. I couldn't believe it. I was on the beach and I thought, oh I'll check and see how bad BYU's getting beat. I'll be honest, I didn't expect much. And just seeing what BYU did, I want to watch the entire game again. I didn't get that opportunity.

DH: Basically, what they did is play a game like Wisconsin plays and like Stanford plays and like Southern Cal used to play, where you dominate people on the line of scrimmage, you break them down, you get them tired, and you spread them out and you make big plays and you don't need to pass unless you kind of have to. You know, you may have missed it, Dallin Holker had a beautiful play right at the goal line. He dropped that pass. From the press box where I was I thought he caught it, but the slow motion showed on the other side, where we couldn't see and we didn't have access to any replays, that he had bumbled it. But if he had caught that pass play, it could have been 21-7 in the first half. It was huge. Now let's go to an interview with defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. He explained how tough it is to come off a victory like Arizona and then get ready for a game, because they failed that test miserably against Cal and now they're really, really looking hard to not fail the test again coming off a win at Wisconsin. Very emotional, everybody's patting them on the back, a thousand people at the airport. How do you overcome that now, how do you get your focus now on McNeese State?

Ilaisa Tuiaki: So many teams lose to FCS teams, you know. This year Nicholls beat Kansas. And they (McNeese) just beat Nicholls last week. I mean, you got to look at things like that. But this week and this team I mean, we're ripe for the picking according to, you know, according to just basically, they would look at and say these guys are looking past us and get ready for U Dub (Washington) and, you know we're going to go in there and take it away. And so we've just got to keep our kids ready and keep them focused and make sure that we're still demanding a lot from them and practicing the right way and doing everything the right way on or off the field. I think it's just constant reminders to make sure that they understand these guys are coming in to take it away from you. You got to be ready, you've got to come in prepared just like we do every week.

DH: You know, the rest of the story segment here, Jeff Call, Skyler Southam didn't get a lot of opportunities the first two games but he did in this one. And he nailed it.

JC: Yes. We talked last week a little bit about maybe Southam being an underutilized weapon that BYU has. He's got some great range, you know, I think they're confident in him up to like 55 yards. And we saw he had a chance in the first half — missed a 52-yarder and you know I don't think it shook his confidence though because he came back in the fourth quarter and ended up kicking what was the game-winning points in that game. A 45-yarder. And to think about that, in a stadium that's filled with 80,000 people in a close game and clutch situation to hit a 45-yard field goal is pretty remarkable, especially when you consider it was from a true freshman. And I did notice that Ralph Sokolowski tweeted out something today that that's the longest game-winning field goal in BYU history, at least dating back to 1972. No BYU team's ever had a field goal that far away to win a game. So you know, a lot of credit to him, and then, I guess, probably something that goes unnoticed or flies under the radar a little bit is Gavin Fowler. That snap, if you watched it, I remember watching that snap.

DH: It was not on target.

JC: It wasn't. It was off and, to his credit, Gavin Fowler, he's a sixth-year senior basically, who very calmly put it up there and set it up for Skyler Southam to nail that field goal and so a lot of credit to him for you know, making that play happen.

DH: A lot of internet chatter going on about Tanner Mangum still. Before the game, he was the subject of a lot of criticism after the Cal game with two interceptions. People wonder if he's the right guy for the job. Zach Wilson's name was brought up continually, as it probably will be during the whole season, but in this game, Brandon Gurney, I think Tanner ended up being the highest graded-out offensive player on Jeff Grimes' chart.

BG: He's not being put in uncomfortable positions and I think that was really significant. He's doing what needs to be done, by and large. When you have a rushing attack that's doing what it is, I think what's alleviating a lot is that fly sweep. It was like Wisconsin didn't even prepare for it. It worked very well in that first half. They kind of got it in the second half to a better degree, but the blocking has been outstanding on that. It's really helped keep things, keep defenses from focusing on just one aspect of the game. It's kind of opened it up to that degree where Tanner, you know, we still have question marks whether he can throw the ball down the field with consistency. But as of right now he doesn't have to. And I think with the emergence, you're seeing Gunner Romney start to emerge, you're starting to see why he was a four-star prospect and BYU's biggest recruit coming in. I think that he's going to get better and better every game. And I think Moroni Laulu-Pututau's really separating himself from the other tight ends as a really good playmaker. And Dallin Holker is absolutely coming along as well. Those guys are still developing, they're starting to develop chemistry and all that, but I think with the beginning stages with what BYU can do and what it can do effectively. I think the offensive game-planning has just been remarkable. It's been very good.

DH: They've turned Tanner Mangum, Jeff Call, into a game manager. And that is, he uses the other 10 people around him, lets them make plays, gets them the ball and then when he needs to make a big play, coming off play action, getting the defense off-balance, throwing some pretty good strikes in that game that the Holker drop was, you know for every intents and purposes, that was right on the money. It was very good. He hit the Romney kid on a great third-down conversion, but the one thing that really stood out in my mind in that game is how well BYU's lines played on both sides of the ball.

JC: Yeah, they did, and you saw, you know, a couple changes there. No. 1, you saw a guy, Thomas Shoaf, not play and you had (Keanu) Saleapaga come in for him, a freshman.

BG: Yeah, I had to do a roster check for that when — I hate it when I have to do that. Who's that guy? Oh that's him?

JC: Yeah I mean really, the guy that they switched from D-line to O-line during fall camp, and all the sudden he's starting against Wisconsin? And played the whole game? Made some really key blocks. He had a really good kick-out block on one of Squally Canada's long runs, I mean, just really impressive. And then on the defensive line, you saw Tuiaki rotating so many guys in there. You get a guy, Zac Dawe, coming in there, getting his first career sack in the fourth quarter in a crucial situation, and yeah, just impressive that they've established that mindset and identity that they're gonna be tough on the offensive and defensive lines and that's how they're gonna win games.

BG: You gotta give props to Adam Pulsipher. Holy cow, what a job he did.

DH: The incredible thing is this is a power smash-mouth game and you don't have Brayden Al-Bakri, your most bruising blocking fullback in the game. He didn't play. But like you mentioned, Butch Pau'u was out, you also had Dayan Ghanwoloku, he's out for part of that game — I don't know what his status is — he's out of the game for part of it, as was Sione Takitaki. He was out of the game for a little stint there. But what a game he had.

Let's go on a little bit more here down the road and break down McNeese State. Three and 0. A team that has tremendous speed, maybe that jet sweep's not going to work in this game, Jeff Call. Maybe it will, but I think BYU's going to hold the advantage on the offense and defensive line. But when you go to Louisiana and you recruit players out of there, and McNeese State gets most of the players out there that LSU doesn't get, and Louisiana Tech and some others, but they've got speed and they've got talent.

JC: They do, and it's a situation where you just can't overlook this team. Yes, BYU should win the game, but it's not a game you can just show up and win. It's going to happen, like we found out after that Arizona win, they're going to have to really prepare during this week and make sure they know what they're doing. I think there's a couple of (Ed) Orgeron kids on this team. So there is talent, this is not a program that you can overlook and again BYU, for all it's done this year, still hasn't won a game at home. That's something they need to do.

DH: It's amazing that BYU doesn't play as well at home as they do on the road, generally speaking. Not all the time, but generally speaking. And that seems to be a trend right now, Brandon.

BG: You know, they can buck it. But I think the Cal loss will help with this. If BYU was 3-0 maybe you'd buy in more to the trap-game thing. Maybe not because they're 3-0. But looking back at the Cal game it's like, oh we have this, look what happened here guys, not gonna let it happen again, we got to be up for everyone. That should help in this regard, at least you believe it will. I think this team mentally has it together. I think they know what they have to do, and if they apply what they've been taught, that hard work, it's going to come and I think that they're locked in for McNeese State. I'm expecting that they should be able to win this game handily.

Now the final word segment. There's a lot of things that have happened. This is a dynamic week for BYU football. I think the one thing that really stood out to me is that this has given an injection of energy and passion back into the BYU fan base. And it was sorely needed. You can feel it, people are talking about it. They're ranked, you know rankings don't mean much after three or four weeks, but in the case of BYU, as I wrote a column for this week, it absolutely does. Being ranked, Jeff Call, means something to an independent.

JC: It does, and the fact of the matter is that being ranked is one of those pillars of the foundation that Kalani Sitake wants to establish. And the fact that you're ranked this early in the season, and again you know it's a long season. A lot has to happen before the end. But to get that validation, that recognition this early in the season by beating a top-10 team, that means a lot to this program, considering where it's been, especially the last year or so.

BG: I want to give props to the secondary. You look at what the secondary did against Wisconsin last year — they got absolutely shredded. Hornibrook was just shooting ducks in a barrel the entire game. A lot of inexperienced guys played. Isaiah Herron had a really nice game and you're seeing some talent start to be developed in that secondary, where it's not a problem. Has the secondary really been a problem this year? Have they been exploited — they haven't. And Wisconsin is absolutely that team that could have exploited them and they weren't able to. And I think that's significant going forward.

DH: Just before we sign off, just give me one big thing that is a takeaway away from the game. Jeff Call?

JC: Well, I think it goes back similar to the Arizona game, how well coached this team was, well prepared. Remember, you and I were eating dinner Friday night at a sports-themed restaurant there in Madison. And someone from BYU came over to talk, who had been over on Wisconsin's campus, and someone from Wisconsin had told him that they felt like this team was really cocky and really confident, really overconfident, and you know I think there's something to that. That maybe Wisconsin was overlooking BYU a little bit based on what happened against Cal. But to BYU's credit, I mean they just put their head down and stuck to the game plan and they had confidence, they believed in what they could do, and executed very well and did what they were supposed to do to win.

BG: I think what's significant is we're seeing two really good playmakers' emergence in Sione Takitaki and Corbin Kaufusi. We've all seen the talent — Corbin could have the potential, he's realizing that, he's focusing on football and he's a problem. He is an absolute problem for opposing offenses. And I think Takitaki put forth one of the best performances I've seen for a while, maybe since Kyle Van Noy did what he did in the bowl game. I think his performance was that good against Wisconsin.

DH: And that's a wrap for us here at Cougar Insiders. We invite you to join us on our podcast, download it wherever you can find it, and also drop us a line, give us an email. Our address is [email protected] Until the next episode, this is a wrap. Join us when we get back together again next week after McNeese State.