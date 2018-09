EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The Unified Fire Authority will hold a Community Emergency Response Team class on Oct. 6 and 13.

The classes, which teach people to assist others following a disaster when professional responders are not available, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1650 Stagecoach Run. Participants must 18 or older. Tuition is $40.

In order to graduate, participants must complete online training. For more information, or to register, visit unifiedfire.org.